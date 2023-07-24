98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Thomas Rhett Gets 22nd Top Ten

July 24, 2023 8:52AM CDT
Thomas Rhett Gets 22nd Top Ten
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett’s “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings” is his 22nd Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Rhett co-wrote it with Julian Bunetta, Teddy Swims, and Josh Thompson. It’s the third single from his Where We Started album. Rhett scored his first airplay top-ten hit with “It Goes Like This” almost ten years ago. It reached number one for three weeks in October 2013. Rhett announced the release of the Twenty Number Ones, a vinyl compilation that will be released on September 29, which includes “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings” as a bonus track.  The album will be available in special edition packages, a clear vinyl LP at Target and a gold metallic version at Walmart. What is your favorite song from Thomas Rhett?

