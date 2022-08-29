Thomas Rhett Forced to Cancel Concert – Last Minute – Due to His Health

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Camp Dos Primos)

Thomas Rhett had to cancel his concert at the last minute, due to a health complication, which involves his throat. It sounds like it could be damaged vocal chords, or nodules (growths) on them.

Thomas said, “It breaks my heart to say this but unfortunately I am not able to sing tonight, due to vocal irritation and swelling.”

He continued, “I am so sorry this announcement is so close to show time.” He added, “We’ve been working all day to try and make the show happen, but it’s just not going to be possible, and have been advised not to perform this evening.”

When was the last time you lost your voice?

What was the longest period you have ever gone through without your voice?