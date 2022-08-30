Thomas Rhett Extends His ‘Bring The Bar To You’ Tour Into 2023

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Despite having to cancel his recent concert due to throat issues, Thomas Rhett will extend his “Bring The Bar To You” tour through 2023.

The tour was scheduled to wrap up on October 15; however, it has now been extended with added Canada dates through 2023.

“It’s been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer, and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year. It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy, and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again,” said Rhett.