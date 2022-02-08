Thomas Rhett Drew on his Own Face – Now He Wants to See Who Gets It

Thomas Rhett recently spent some work time at home, signing posters for the vinyl release of his album, Where We Started.
So, Rhett shared a couple of videos of himself, signing the posters. And he included a special poster, which he signed and drew on.
“I’m going to do a one-of-one,” said Rhett, as he drew on the poster: glasses over the picture of his face, a necklace, bushy eyebrows… and he listed his favorite song on the album, “The Hill,” across the forehead on the poster.
Rhett signed over 10,000 posters; so he’s excited to see who will get his exclusive creation.
“Where We Started,” will have 15 tracks, and will be released on April 1st.
[Now that you know Rhett has created a unique poster for his album release, will you purchase a vinyl album when they become available?]