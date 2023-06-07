THOMAS RHETT CELEBRATES SEVEN NUMBER ONE HITS

Thomas Rhett celebrated his last seven Number One hits with a big party at songwriting rights organization BMI yesterday (Tuesday, June 6th) in Nashville. His most recent chart-toppers include “Remember You Young,” “Beer Can’t Fix,” “What’s Your Country Song,” “Country Again,” “Be A Light,” “Slow Down Summer,” and “Half of Me.” To date, Thomas has 20 Number One hits to his credit.

Despite his numerous hits, Thomas says that each one of those milestones is as important as the one before it. It’s a sense of gratitude that he tells us he learned to develop after struggling at Country radio in the early days of his career. “I’ll never forget talking to the band before every show being like, ‘God, y’all, if we could just have one hit, you know, like we wouldn’t have to play “Friends in Low Places” twice,’ you know what I’m saying? Like, we could we could actually have a hit to play. And then you have one and you’re like, ‘God, what would two feel like? What would five feel like,’ and I think if you’re not careful, you can have 20 number ones still asking that same question You know what I’m saying? At the end of the day, you got to enjoy it, and I think that if you’re not careful, it can turn into just a very stressful environment of how do I stay on top, am I still relevant? To have one number one, you’re in the .01% of people that get to do that.”]

Thomas sits at Number 15 on the Mediabase with his latest single, “Angels.”

His tour rolls on to Albany, NY and Uncasville, CT this weekend.