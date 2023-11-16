THOMAS RHETT CELEBRATES HIS YOUNGEST’S

Thomas Rhett celebrated his youngest’s second birthday Wednesday (November 15th). On Instagram he posted a carousel of photos celebrating Lillie, including a photo of the birthday girl surrounded by gifts, balloons and a birthday banner.

He wrote in the caption, “Lillie how in the world are you 2 already??! Time is moving so fast. I love you sweet baby. You bring so much joy with that smile of yours. HAPPY Birthday!!!”

