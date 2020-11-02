Thomas Rhett Celebrates Daughter Willa Gray’s 5th Birthday: ‘I’m Inspired by You’
Thomas Rhett isn’t sorry about the flood of posts over the weekend, of his family – specifically his daughter, Willa Gray. She turned 5-years-old, over the weekend.
Rhett posted a photo of his oldest daughter on Instagram, with a sweet caption: “WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness. You make me such a better human being, and I’m inspired by you every single day. You may be 5 but you already act like your [sic] 15. You are the MOST amazing big sister that AJ and Lennon could ask for.”
Rhett added, “I can’t wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way. To my beautiful baby girl, happy birthday sweet pea!”
Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins adopted Willa Gray in 2017, from Uganda.