Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Celebrate Youngest Daughter’s First Birthday

Feb 13, 2021 @ 10:31am

Thomas Rhett‘s youngest of three daughters, Lennon Love, just turned one year old.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, honored their her with a sweet message on social media.  He wrote, “Happy birthday Lenny Lou!  I pray love, joy and peace over you.  You are beautiful, unique, and full of life.”

Rhett added, “You are funny, sweet and truly one of a kind.  Anyway, I just wanted to say, happy first birthday.  I love you.”

Lennon and her sisters are the granddaughters of Rhett Akins, Thomas’ father.

See the photo, by clicking here:  People

