Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Celebrate Youngest Daughter’s First Birthday
Thomas Rhett‘s youngest of three daughters, Lennon Love, just turned one year old.
Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, honored their her with a sweet message on social media. He wrote, “Happy birthday Lenny Lou! I pray love, joy and peace over you. You are beautiful, unique, and full of life.”
Rhett added, “You are funny, sweet and truly one of a kind. Anyway, I just wanted to say, happy first birthday. I love you.”
Lennon and her sisters are the granddaughters of Rhett Akins, Thomas’ father.
