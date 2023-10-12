Thomas Rhett celebrates 11 years of marriage to wife Lauren: “You have been and always will be my best friend”

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his 11-year marriage to his wife, Lauren Akins.

The “Die a Happy Man” hitmaker dedicated a heartfelt Instagram carousel post to Lauren to mark their wedding anniversary. In it, Thomas reflected on their life journey together since young and the immense love he continues to have for her.

“11 years married to this amazing woman. I can still remember what she looked like in first grade. I still remember how much taller than me she was at church camp in 6th grade. I still remember picking her up on our first date at 16. I still remember how fast my heart was beating when she walked down the aisle,” he captioned his Instagram post, which featured photos of him sharing an embrace with Lauren.

“Basically I remember it all so vividly. I can’t believe how much life we have gotten to share together. @laur_akins you have been and always will be my best friend,” Thomas added. “I thank God for you every single day. I love you so much. Thank you for loving me and everyone you know so well. Happy anniversary [raising hands emoji] you+me+4.”

Thomas and Lauren wedded on October 12, 2012, and have become parents to four daughters.

