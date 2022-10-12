Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary to Lauren Akins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Happy Anniversary to Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins. The couple is celebrating ten years of marriage.

Today (October 12), the “Slow Down Summer” singer-songwriter shared a lovely montage video on social media with a tear-jerking statement.

“10 years with my best friend @laur_akins I legit don’t know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel,” wrote Thomas Rhett, 32, on Instagram. “I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried.”

Rhett then gushed over their role as parents and shared their date of “tacos at 11:30am,” as they celebrate a two-day anniversary vacation.