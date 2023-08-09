THOMAS RHETT AND LAUREN ATKINS ON THE COVER OF ‘SOUTHERN LIVING’

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins will cover Southern Living when the September issue hits newsstands Friday, August 18th.

The couple posed for photos at their farm in Tennessee and talked about their family’s love of football.

Rhett, a Georgia Bulldogs fan, told the outlet, “When you get to hear a whole stadium calling the Dawgs, a lot of people would call it funny that grown men and women are out there barking on a Saturday. But when you hear it all in unison there’s something electric about that.”

Check It Out