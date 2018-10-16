Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban join “The Voice” tonight, as guest advisors for Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton

Art Streiber/NBCTonight, Thomas Rhett makes his debut on The Voice as a guest advisor for Kelly Clarkson’s team.

He’s set to appear on the next four episodes of the NBC talent contest, starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Keith Urban’s also serving as an advisor, working with Blake Shelton’s contestants.

Thursday night, TR continues his Life Changes Tour in Eugene, Oregon with Brett Young and Midland opening the shows, before continuing on to Boise, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday and Saturday.

