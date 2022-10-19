​​Thomas Rhett And Katy Perry Team Up In The Video For Their Duet ‘Where We Started’

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry sang ‘Where We Started,’ the title single of Rhett’s current album. Now a music video for the song has been released.

Rhett sang alongside Perry on American Idol’s season 20’s finale in May.

Rhett’s album Where We Started contained collaborations and fan-favorite singles “Church Boots,” “Bring The Bar,” and “Slow Down Summer” with musicians like Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson.

Rhett also just announced that he will be headlining the Country to Country festival in 2023.