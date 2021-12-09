      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett and his family are “already in the chaos phase,” so what’s one more baby?

Dec 9, 2021 @ 5:00am

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed baby Lillie Carolina to the family last month, and that brings their total of young children up to four: They’re already parents to six-year-old Willa Gray, four-year-old Ada James and one-year-old Lennon Love.

“Watching a child being born is legit a miracle,” Thomas wrote on social media when he introduced his youngest baby girl. “4 under 6 here we go!”

And while he knows it’ll be a lot of work, the singer says he and his wife aren’t too phased. “I think after having three kids, I don’t feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore,” he says with a laugh.

“I do know that four is a lot, but we’re already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids — one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant,” Thomas continues. “We’re just gonna have to re-learn how to prioritize our time.”

After all, having a crowded family table has always been a dream for Thomas and Lauren.

“I do know that it’s gonna be stressful, but, you know, we always wanted a big family, and we’re just looking forward to it,” he adds.

The “chaos phase” of four kids kicks off this holiday season: Lauren recently shared a holiday selfie of all six members of the family together in matching Christmas outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

