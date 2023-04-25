THOMAS RHETT ADDS SECOND NASHVILLE STOP

After selling out the Nashville show on his upcoming Home Team Tour 23, Thomas Rhett has added a second hometown show at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena. The tour was scheduled to close out on September 29th but will now wrap on September 30th with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 28th) at 10 a.m. local time at ThomasRhett.com.

Thomas said, “It’s always a dream come true to play your hometown, but getting to play the arena two nights in a row is going to be one of those things I tell my grandkids about one day.”

The Home Team Tour 23 will kick off in Des Moines, IA on May 4th and play in 40 cities in 27 states.

Thomas sits inside the Top 25 and climbing on the country charts with his latest hit, “Angels.”

