Thom Yorke remixes song from ‘Daniel Isn’t Real’ horror movie soundtrack
Deutsche GrammophonRadiohead‘s Thom Yorke has teamed up with electronic musician Clark to record a remix of the latter’s song “Isolation Theme.”
The original track appears on the Clark-composed soundtrack to the 2019 horror film Daniel Isn’t Real. Yorke’s remix, which you can download now via digital outlets, is included on the expanded edition of the soundtrack, due out October 9.
“I took Clark’s score of ‘Isolation Theme’ and simply made it feel like the moment we were entering; being told to stay indoors, entering a new type of silence,” says Yorke. “I guess I simplified it in a way, into waveforms that were being disrupted. I was surprised how frightening it became.”
Yorke released his latest solo album, Anima, in 2019. Earlier this month, he announced the postponement and cancellation of dates on his fall North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
