Thom Yorke debuts new single “Plasticine Figures” on Fallon
Andrew Benge/RedfernsFor the first time before a public audience, Thom Yorke debuted his new single “Plasticine Figures” on Wednesday night.
The 51-year-old Radiohead frontman was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed the melancholy piano ballad from his home.
To excite fans about the opportunity to hear brand new music, Yorke broke his Twitter silence by posting a photo containing lyrics of “Plasticine Figures,” complete with handwritten notes detailing his many revisions and key changes to the song.
The song contains cryptic lyrics such as “Happy to serve/ Happy to linger/ While you make up your face/ Grace becomes/ Your great wisdom/ A test to human feat.”
The lyrics grow darker as the song progresses, eventually matching the mournful and somewhat uneasy tone of the song.
This is Yorke’s first single since Radiohead released Anima last summer. The group was set to tour in support of the album, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the band to cancel their North American trek, which was set to begin March 28 in Virginia.
The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.