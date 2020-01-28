This Year’s Most Unusual Super Bowl PROP BETS
An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
When it comes to the Super Bowl you can pretty much bet on anything. The more unusual ones are called “Prop” bets. Here are some of them
– Will Gladys Knight forget a word during the National Anthem
– Will any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem
– Will Joe Buck mention his dad Jack Buck?
– How many times will Tony Romo say “Here we go”
– Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge
– Will Jennifer Lopez show butt cleavage during the halftime show
– How many times will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the halftime show: Zero / More than once
– Will J.Lo or Shakira be caught lip-syncing
– Will any performer fall
– How many times will Donald Trump tweet on Super Bowl Sunday? Over 13.5 times / Under 13.5 times
– Will any player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game
– Will an animal appear on the field (no birds)
– If there’s a streaker, who will touch or tackle them first: Security/Player/Coach/Ref/Other
– How many commercials will include a dog? Over 3.5 / Under 3.5
