This Year, We Value our Presence, Together, More than our Presents… Merry Christmas!

Dec 24, 2021 @ 10:00am
Valley of gifts leads towards Christmas tree

This Christmas, it may just be that we appreciate this time to reflect on our blessings, more than we ever have.  Whether we have less than we ever had, in terms of money or material things, or more than before; it feels good to remember what’s more important than the presents – it’s really about our presence, together, for each other – even when we have to be apart.

If you’re not able to be with the ones you love, this year, then hang in there – and know that our hearts are with you – each one of us.  I’m Maura Myles, and on behalf of everyone here, we join together with you, and whether it’s crazy or quiet, we wish you a truly lovely Christmas.

