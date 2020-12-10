This Year, Letters to Santa Reveal Kids’ Pandemic Fears
Kids may not be telling their parents about all their coronavirus worries, but they are letting Santa know.
In recent letters, addressed to the North Pole, and gathered by the Post Office’s Operation Santa Program, children are revealing their concerns about the current pandemic.
Kids have been asking Santa for masks, and for the virus to go away.
They’ve also been talking about how hard online school is; and how they don’t expect to get gifts from family, this year, because so many of their parents have lost their jobs.
So far, over 10,000 letters have been sent to Santa.