THIS WEBSITE WILL SELF-DESTRUCT!

Jun 4, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Feel like screaming into the void at the state of the world? A self-destructing website can help. The website ThisWebsiteWillSelfDestruct.com was designed by comic artist FemmeAndroid in April, 2020 as a place for the confused, lost, angry, or just bored to anonymously voice their thoughts in the form of a message to “Dear website…” The messages are then anonymously posted on the sited for all to read. But there’s a catch: If no one messages the website in a 24-hour period, it will self-destruct. Permanently.

