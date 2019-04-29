This Video Games Detects Alzheimer’s Better Than Medical Tests

Researchers say that the smartphone app Sea Hero Quest can detect the early stages of Alzheimer’s better than medical testing. They even say that studying two minutes of gameplay equals five hours of lab research.

The game’s fairly simple; you just use your thumbs to navigate through underwater mazes. The “spatial navigation” of the game is what is critical for the researchers to identify the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Oh, and the game was designed by leading researchers of the disease and tested out by casual users around the world. Sounds crazy right? Here’s more from CNN here.