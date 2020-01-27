This Thursday: Grab a FREE Beyond Burger at Denny’s
Denny’s offers you a free opportunity to try the meatless Beyond Burger.
This Thursday, January 30th, just stop in to a participating Denny’s restaurant. You will get a free Beyond Burger with the purchase of a beverage. The deal lasts Thursday only from 11 am to 10 pm.
Dunkin already offers the Beyond Breakfast Sandwich. Starbucks will begin serving them soon, as well.
With this news: Beyond Meat stock prices have been on the rise.
Meanwhile, Burger King has enjoyed success with the Impossible Whopper, from rival Impossible Foods.