This Thursday: Grab a FREE Beyond Burger at Denny’s

Jan 27, 2020 @ 11:15am

Denny’s offers you a free opportunity to try the meatless Beyond Burger.

This Thursday, January 30th, just stop in to a participating Denny’s restaurant.  You will get a free Beyond Burger with the purchase of a beverage.  The deal lasts Thursday only from 11 am to 10 pm.

Dunkin already offers the Beyond Breakfast SandwichStarbucks will begin serving them soon, as well.

With this news:  Beyond Meat stock prices have been on the rise.

Meanwhile, Burger King has enjoyed success with the Impossible Whopper, from rival Impossible Foods.

Denny's
