This Psychologist Wants You to Start Putting Yourself First – Here’s Why

October 6, 2022 10:30AM CDT
Are you used to taking care of others?  It can be rewarding, in the short term, but detrimental, in the long run, if you don’t first take care of yourself.

It’s like the emergency instruction, on board a flight:  Secure your own oxygen, first, so that you can help another passenger with hers or his.

Psychologist Jess Baker has tips on taking care of your own needs first.

First, understand that spending time on yourself is not selfish.  Squash guilt by removing “should” “must” and “ought to” from your self-talk, and remind yourself that you’re doing your best.

If you’re starting to resent those, whom you take care of, discuss feelings or change your routine.  “Having a difficult conversation is better than waiting, because resentment doesn’t go away by itself but builds up,” Baker said.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask for help yourself.  That’s the sign of a strong person, not a weak one.

Learn more, here:  (The Sun)

