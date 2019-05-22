“This One’s for You” — and it’s about to become the biggest country record of the 21st century for Luke Combs

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs is on the verge of having the most successful country album of the 21st century, according to Billboard.

So far, his debut record, This One’s for You, has spent 35 non-consecutive weeks at the pinnacle of Billboard’s Top Country Albums ranking. That means he’s tied with the O Brother Where Art Thou? soundtrack from 2000 and Taylor Swift’s Fearless from 2008 for the most weeks at #1 since the turn of the century. One more week, and Luke can claim the title.

If you go back to the beginning of the chart in 1964, Luke, Taylor and the O Brother tunes rank fifth overall for their time at the top. Shania Twain has the most weeks at #1 on this particular tally, logging 50 weeks with 1997’s Come On Over.

Luke’s new EP, The Prequel, comes out June 7 and features his latest hit, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

