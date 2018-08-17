This movie looks hysterical!
By Carol McGowan
|
Aug 17, 2018 @ 9:28 AM

The new romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians is being hailed as part of a movement. Director John M. Chu says it’s a breakthrough for Asian filmmakers and actors.
Crazy Rich Asians is the first major Hollywood movie since 1993’s Joy Luck Club to be made nearly entirely by Asians. It opened at the box office a few days ago with ticket sales that surprised a lot of industry insiders.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Self driving grocery delivery? It’s in the works…. If you’re losing sleep with worry, you’re not alone…. Can therapy animals help make you feel better when paying property taxes? Some changes are coming to the Oscars A prequel to a movie classic is in the works Talk about loving someone to infinity and beyond….
Comments