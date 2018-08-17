The new romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians is being hailed as part of a movement. Director John M. Chu says it’s a breakthrough for Asian filmmakers and actors.
Crazy Rich Asians is the first major Hollywood movie since 1993’s Joy Luck Club to be made nearly entirely by Asians. It opened at the box office a few days ago with ticket sales that surprised a lot of industry insiders.
This movie looks hysterical!
