A Mom Taped a Sign On Her Kid – to Stop People From Judging in the Store
A Texas mother was afraid of being judged for bringing her daughter into the grocery store; so she taped a sign to her daughter’s back.
MaryAnn Fausey Resendez tried to order her groceries and pick them up. But when her curbside order got messed up – and there were no other deliveries available – she couldn’t leave her daughter at home alone. So she took her to the store.
MaryAnn decided to film the process of getting ready to go to the store with the hope of helping other parents, who may face the same situation. She took precautions by putting a mask on her daughter, took disinfecting wipes with them, and taped a sign to her daughter’s back. It read: “I’m only 5, I can’t stay at home alone so I have to buy groceries with my mommy… before you start judging stay back 6 feet.”
Fausey Resendez posted the process on Facebook and got overwhelming support from mothers across the country.
It’s hard for kids, in this crazy new era. Kindness and explanation will help them understand and feel better. We’ll get back to shopping like this, at some point. 🙂