THIS JUST IN: Easter Bunny Confirms Emergency Easter Plan – Ready to Go!
Here’s your Easter Bunny Update – from the WCCQ Kid News Center – I’m Maura Myles.
Just in time for Easter Weekend, the Easter Bunny has been classified as an “essential worker,” just like hospital workers and bank workers and such. So, even a pandemic won’t keep the Easter Bunny from making its rounds this weekend!
But that’s not all. The latest word, here in the WCCQ Kid News Center, is that the Easter Bunny has issued a public statement, to confirm the change.
Quote: “This very special Easter, children need to know that they can count on me, to spread springtime joy and love, when we need it more than ever. I may do things a little differently, this year, and my schedule may have some glitches… But I am ready to hop in, with a new emergency plan, to spread love to children, more than ever before. Kids, I am here for you!”
The Bunny goes on to state that he does love the carrots and lettuce, and all the treats he finds waiting for him, in our homes. But THIS YEAR, he does not want kids to worry about leaving treats for him. The Bunny says, quote: “It’s all about the kids.”
Local leaders and emergency personnel tell WCCQ Kid News that they will help the Bunny, however they can.
In other WCCQ Kid News: the Tooth Fairy is now classified as an “essential worker,” as well. That means that the Fairy is a special provider of necessary services, whom we can’t do without – just like the Bunny. This means that neither the Easter Bunny, nor the Tooth Fairy, must remain on lockdown.
From the WCCQ Kid News Center, I’m Maura Myles, with your Bunny update, at WCCQ dot com.