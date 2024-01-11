This Is When The IRS Will Start Accepting 2023 Tax Returns

If you’re an overachiever who likes to get your tax return done as soon as the new year starts, there’s good news: You’ll be able to turn over your return to the IRS in less than three weeks.

The Internal Revenue Service has announced it will start accepting returns for the 2023 tax season on Monday, January 29th.

As with most other years, the deadline to submit tax paperwork is April 15th, which falls on a Monday this year, per the IRS. However, if you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you’ll get two extra days to finish them up; both states have been given a pass because they observe Patriot’s Day, the IRS reveals.

What’s the stiffest penalty you’ve been hit with for turning in your tax forms late?