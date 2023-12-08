98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

This is what you call a missed marketing opportunity

December 8, 2023 8:36AM CST
Source: YouTube

There’s a new movie coming out called “No Way Up”.  It’s about a plane that crashes in the Pacific Ocean and ends up submerged, but in an air pocket.  So there are still parts of the plane that aren’t totally flooded.

The survivors have limited time to escape, but there’s something standing in their way:  A SHARK has made its way onto the plane!!!

And the question I have for everyone who had even a limited part in making this movie happen is:

Why on Earth is this movie not called “Sharks on a Plane”???  Or, if it’s only one shark, then “SHARK On a Plane”???  Seriously, what were they thinking?

