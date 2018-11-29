This is The Most Unique Christmas Gift You Can Give….Promise!

If you want to give someone on your Christmas List a truly unique gift, here you go! William Shatner has a Christmas album out this year, titled “Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album.” It includes guest appearances by Iggy Pop, Henry Rollins and members of the Cars, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jethro Tull. A video for Shatner’s version of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer just came out on YouTube. It features Shatner’s unmistakable delivery, and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. Here’s the complete story from Consequence of Sound.