This Is the Average Age of the American Couch

The next time you see a couch put out on your neighbors lawn, here are some things to consider. The average American couch is six years old, holds $1.55 in change and has been cried on 17 times  according to new research. A study examining the lifespan and usage of the average American couch (among other home furnishings) unearthed how many life moments happen on those cushions. Americas typical couch has also been napped on 36 times, played host to 32 catch-ups with family and friends and nursed us through 21 sick days so far, according to results. While 70 percent of Americans rate their couch as comfortable overall, more than one-fifth said their couch is faded and a similar number said its now totally outdated. Here’s more from the NY Post.