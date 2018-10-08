This is the Age You’re Happiest and Most Self-Confident

We know that wisdom comes with age ― and apparently so do a number of other joyful qualities. Research shows that the older you get, the more self-assured and content you are. In fact, those in their 60s are more likely to be happier and, according to a recent study, theyre also more self-confident overall than most of those in their younger decades. So, whats the secret? Here are just a few things that likely help, according to some science on the subject:

Older people have better mental health. This is likely because youre more able to brush off everyday stressors when youre older, and youre also ― gasp ― wiser, which adds to happiness.

Your life is likely more stable the older you get. A 2018 paper found that self-confidence peaks around age 60, which the studys authors say is likely due to a more stable environment. By this time, you may have formed solid relationships, been promoted to various positions at work or helped your children grow into adults.

When youre older, happiness means being content with what you have. One study found that those who were older described feeling happy when they were peaceful, calm or relaxed, which is rooted more in being content with the here and now rather than getting excitable over whats ahead. Here’s more from Huffington Post.