98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

“This Is How We Roll”: Brian Kelley’s catching up with ‘MTV Cribs’

January 12, 2023 11:49AM CST
Share
“This Is How We Roll”: Brian Kelley’s catching up with ‘MTV Cribs’

ABC

Want to know more about the “naked barista”? That’s just one of the questions that’ll be answered when Brian Kelley makes his debut on MTV Cribs Thursday night.

Brian and his wife, Brittney, show the iconic MTV show around their Nashville home as part of season 19. You’ll get the chance to watch them frolic in the backyard with their four beloved German shepherds, check out their tidy fridge and figure out what’s going on around the coffee pot.

Tune in Thursday at 9 p.m. ET to see the country couple on Cribs.

Brian’s currently in the studio working on new music, as he and Tyler Hubbard take a break from Florida Georgia Line to pursue their solo endeavors. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts