This is gonna leave a mark Luke Bryan Fishing Injury
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Luke Bryan recently suffered a gruesome injury while fishing. He shared a video of the injury on social media yesterday (Tuesday, March 30th) which happened when two of the prongs on a fishing lure got stuck in his hand. Luke captioned the video with “Dammit.”
In the clip, Luke looked at his hand from different angles and said, “This is gonna leave a mark. Pretty sure that’s in my bone.”
Luke is back to work on the new season of American Idol. The show just whittled down the list of contestants to 24.