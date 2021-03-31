      Weather Alert

This is gonna leave a mark Luke Bryan Fishing Injury

Mar 31, 2021 @ 6:42am
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Bryan recently suffered a gruesome injury while fishing. He shared a video of the injury on social media yesterday (Tuesday, March 30th) which happened when two of the prongs on a fishing lure got stuck in his hand. Luke captioned the video with “Dammit.”

In the clip, Luke looked at his hand from different angles and said, “This is gonna leave a mark. Pretty sure that’s in my bone.”

Luke is back to work on the new season of American Idol. The show just whittled down the list of contestants to 24.

 

