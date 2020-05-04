“This is an early Blink-182 song”: Tom DeLonge responds to goofy viral tune he didn’t write
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesIf someone were to ask you who sings that song about butts and aliens, it would seem like Tom DeLonge would be a safe bet.
However, the former Blink-182 guitarist did not write “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole,” a viral song written and sung by the young daughter of a Twitter user named Lisa.
Over the weekend, Lisa tweeted a video of her daughter singing the song, which includes lyrics such as “Maybe there’s astronauts, maybe there’s aliens, all inside your butthole,” while strumming an adorably tiny acoustic guitar.
“My kid wrote a song called, ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole,’” the proud mother wrote in the tweet accompanying the video, which, as of Monday evening, has been retweeted over 77,000 times.
“Quite honestly, it slaps,” she added.
Meanwhile, DeLonge caught wind of the video, and sensed something familiar in the song’s themes.
“This is an early @Blink182 song,” he joked. “She owes us money.”
Meanwhile, DeLonge isn’t the only famous musician to be in awe of “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole.” Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, who’s releasing her debut solo album Petals for Armor this Friday, commented, “Suddenly self-conscious about my album [because] if I am honest with myself it will never be this good.”
