LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Roy & Carol in the Morning
Maura Myles
Bossman
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
WATCH
Roy’s Ramblings
Backstage with Bossman
The Country Rundown
Coffee Talk with Bossman
Stupid Criminals
WIN
Prize Vault
Morning Mindtwister
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Calendar
WCCQ Live Photos
PSA or Charity Event Request
NASCAR Live
Country Dancing
Pet Care Clinics
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Bossman
This Free Website Tells You If You’ve Got Enough Toilet Paper (Or Not)
Mar 19, 2020 @ 3:30pm
If you’re worried about how much toilet paper you will need to survive the Coronavirus pandemic then a new website helps you calculate exactly much toilet paper you’ll need for your household.
You can enter how many rolls you currently have and how many trips to the bathroom you expect to make in a day and it will give you the amount of toilet paper you actually will need.
If you want a more accurate calculation you can also enter your habits such as average number of wipes per trip, sheets per wipe, sheets on roll and even the amount of days expected in quarantine.
Toilet paper became a hot item after mass shutdowns of business became mandatory. The government is urging the public to not panic and continue to buy necessities as needed and not hoard supplies.
Have you visited
howmuchtoiletpaper.com
to see if you have enough toilet paper for the pandemic?
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Recent Posts
Fish Fry Fix In The Joliet Area
3 hours ago
Distilleries churning out hand sanitizer instead of booze amid COVID-19 pandemic
3 hours ago
Brooks & Dunn push their 2020 Reboot Tour to this fall
3 hours ago
Today's Country and the Legends
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Roy & Carol in the Morning
Maura Myles
Bossman
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
WATCH
Roy’s Ramblings
Backstage with Bossman
The Country Rundown
Coffee Talk with Bossman
Stupid Criminals
WIN
Prize Vault
Morning Mindtwister
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Calendar
WCCQ Live Photos
PSA or Charity Event Request
NASCAR Live
Country Dancing
Pet Care Clinics
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL