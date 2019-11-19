      Weather Alert

This Diet Could Help Combat The Flu

Nov 19, 2019 @ 6:57am

Besides bed rest and chicken soup, there’s a new way to combat the flu.
Scientists at Yale University discovered that switching mice to a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet helped ward off the virus far better than those fed lots of carbs.
Publishing their results in the journal Science Immunology, the researchers revealed that the Keto diet kicked up the immune system’s response in the lungs to influenza.
Co-senior author Akiko Iwasaki from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute called the findings, “unexpected”.  Here’s the complete story from NDTV.com.

