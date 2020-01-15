This Carb-Themed Hotel Suite Is Covered In Donuts, Bagels, And Pastries You Can Really Eat
Just when you’ve decided to give up all carbs Hotels.com has a carb-themed hotel suite that is covered in donuts, bagels, pastries and everything soft and doughy.
The Bread & Breakfast suite is a new concept from Hotels.com that allows the carb lover in you to live your best life. With the wallpaper, comforters, and shower doors covered in bread and pastries, you’ll be reminded of the joy that bread brings.
The suite is replenished with fresh bread and baked goods daily and you’ll receive a $100 credit for room service so you can get more carb-filled goodies like mac and cheese, chips and burgers.
The room features tortilla blankets, biscuit and butter soaps, and croissant lamps but you need to book quickly to enjoy because the Bread & Breakfast suite can only be booked from January 17th – 31st exclusively at Hotels.com for $225 per night. Check out pictures and the full story from Delish here.