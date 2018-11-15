This App Lets You Cut Your Ex Out of Your Photos
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 15, 2018 @ 9:03 AM
A young female couple takes a selfie while they're out an evening walk in the city. The one taking the picture is kissing her partner's cheek.

Thankfully, there’s a new app that helps you delete your ex from any photos, so you can enjoy that romantic sunset pic of you at the beach just fine all by yourself. The app is called Krome, and they promise to seamlessly remove your ex from any shared pics within hours. You upload your photos, pick an editing level that costs between $3 to $12, and within 24 hours, bam! You’ve got your new failed-love-free photo.
How, you ask? Well, Krome uses AI technology as well as a team of real, professional photo editors to work their editing magic for a super quick turnaround time. And of course, Krome’s Photoshop wizardry isn’t limited to just ex damage control. Their site also shows lots of ~mesmerizing~ before and afters where regular cell phone pics suddenly turn grand and theatrical with the change of a background.  Read more from Cosmopolitan

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Roads Very Slick This Morning “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” Will Cross Over Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban Were the Big Winners at Last Night’s CMA Awards Midland’s connection to California is strong! Brad Paisley debuts ‘Bucked Off’ Tonight on CMA Awards Here’s the Worst Day to Shop For Thanksgiving Dinner
Comments