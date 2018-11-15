This App Lets You Cut Your Ex Out of Your Photos

Thankfully, there’s a new app that helps you delete your ex from any photos, so you can enjoy that romantic sunset pic of you at the beach just fine all by yourself. The app is called Krome, and they promise to seamlessly remove your ex from any shared pics within hours. You upload your photos, pick an editing level that costs between $3 to $12, and within 24 hours, bam! You’ve got your new failed-love-free photo.

How, you ask? Well, Krome uses AI technology as well as a team of real, professional photo editors to work their editing magic for a super quick turnaround time. And of course, Krome’s Photoshop wizardry isn’t limited to just ex damage control. Their site also shows lots of ~mesmerizing~ before and afters where regular cell phone pics suddenly turn grand and theatrical with the change of a background. Read more from Cosmopolitan