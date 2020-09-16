Thirty Years After Plane Crash, Reba McEntire Still Credits Kenny Rogers with Saving Her
As we’re still mourning the loss of Kenny Rogers his good friend Reba McEntire remembers the man that saved her.
After eight members of Reba’s band died in a plane crash on March 16, 1991, Rogers asked Reba to appear opposite him in The Gambler.
“I was still in a state of disbelief and not knowing what I’m gonna do moving forward after the plane crash, I miss him so much, he’s such a special person and a big-hearted giver,” McEntire says. Here’s the complete story from CMT.