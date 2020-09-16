      Weather Alert

Thirty Years After Plane Crash, Reba McEntire Still Credits Kenny Rogers with Saving Her

Sep 16, 2020 @ 8:12am
Getty Images

As we’re still mourning the loss of Kenny Rogers his good friend Reba McEntire remembers the man that saved her.
After eight members of Reba’s band died in a plane crash on March 16, 1991, Rogers asked Reba to appear opposite him in The Gambler.
“I was still in a state of disbelief and not knowing what I’m gonna do moving forward after the plane crash, I miss him so much, he’s such a special person and a big-hearted giver,” McEntire says.  Here’s the complete story from CMT.

TAGS
Kenny Rogers Reba McEntire
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands