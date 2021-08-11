Third Day of Severe Weather

Severe thunderstorms from 9 a.m. this morning. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Will County, Kane County and DuPage County with winds of 70 mph. The National Weather Service reports:
At 931 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainfield, moving east at 55 mph.
Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove,
Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield,
Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, Elk Grove Village, St.
Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn and West Chicago.
The cleanup continues after last night’s severe weather in the Chicago area. More than 100-thousand ComEd customers were without power after the storms packing high winds knocked out electricity. CTA also experienced delays after debris was blown on the rail tracks. People living in north suburban Evanston and southwest suburban Plainfield reported extensive tree damage. Strong to severe thunderstorms are in today’s forecast by the afternoon or evening. A heat advisory will be in effect between noon and 7 p.m., with the heat index around 105 degrees.