Think spring with Forest Preserve District of Will County programs
Roll into spring with some fun birding, wildlife and history programs offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Program registration is available via the Forest Preserve’s online Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Masks are required for in-person programs. Here is the lineup:
Spring Is Coming (Zoom webinar): 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, online. Free, all ages. 815.722.9470.
Signs of spring are all around you! In this informational webinar, you’ll learn some of the most common sights and sounds of spring! From red-winged blackbirds to chorus frogs to spring beauties, we’ll chat about nature’s calendar, and how these things have changed over time. Registration is required.
Nature’s Sculptors (Zoom webinar): 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, online. Free, ages 8 or older. 708.946.2216.
Enjoy a webinar focusing on animals using nature’s raw elements to construct their homes, nests, tunnels and webs. Learn about giant eagles’ nests, squirrels’ dreys tucked in trees, jackhammering woodpeckers and so much more! Plus get a peek at Plum Creek Nature Center’s “Sculpting WILD” juried art competition running the entire month of March. Registration is required.
Birding in the Preserves (Zoom webinar): 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, online. Free, ages 16 or older. 708.946.2216.
This virtual hike will highlight a select preserve and get you familiar with some of the birds found there. Learn where to go and what to expect when you venture out on the trail. Challenge yourself to identify birds that were seen that day and get tips and tricks where to look and how to identify them, and find out how to become a citizen science just by walking a preserve and recording what you observe. Registration is required.
Breakfast with the Turtles (Zoom webinar): 8 a.m. Friday, March 12, online. Free, all ages. 815.886.1467.
Log into a streaming broadcast as the Blanding’s turtles of Isle a la Cache get fed their breakfast. The camera will be pointed on our live turtle exhibit. A naturalist will be in the background, sharing information about what you’re seeing as well as any questions you have about turtles. So, grab some breakfast and coffee, while you log into Zoom for this relaxing program. Registration is required.
Morning Bird Hike: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Free, ages 16 or older. 708.534.8499.
This is a great time to get out of the house and hike the trails in search of migrating birds. Join other birders on this naturalist-led hike as we learn, explore and search for winter residents and early migrants. Hickory Creek Preserve has varied habitats that allow for a wide range of species. Register online by Friday, March 12, or call 708.946.2216.
History at Home – Candles (Zoom webinar): 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, online. Free, ages 16 or older. 815.886.1467.
Do some virtual time travel via Zoom and explore interesting topics from earlier times. This month, we will discuss the importance of candles in the 18th century, and we’ll shed some light on how they were made by delving into the substances, tools and methods used during this time period. Registration is required.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
Forest Preserve District of Will County press release