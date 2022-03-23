Things You Do When You Clean That Actually Make Your House Dirtier!

Do you know what’s more soul crushing than cleaning your house? Cleaning your house so badly it’s in worse shape than when you started.
Here are four things you do when you clean that actually can make your home even messier!
1. Going crazy with cleaning products. If you use too much of your cleaning products, you won’t make your floors or counters or table cleaner . . . you’ll leave a residue that can trap in extra dirt and dust.
2. Dusting at the end. When your last step of cleaning a room is dusting, you just spread that dust around . . . which makes the room dirty again. The best move is to clean a room from top to bottom, ending with the floors . . . so dusting’s in the middle.
3. Cleaning with a used sponge or rag. When you use your dish sponge or a used rag to wipe down surfaces, you’re just spreading germs onto those surfaces.
4.Overloading your dishwasher. When you put too many dishes in the dishwasher, it can’t clean all of them properly . . . so your dishes won’t get as clean as you’d like.