We’ve turned another page on the calendar. Here are a few things to look forward to in November . . .
1. Got some money burning a hole in your pocket? Black Friday is November 26th . . . Cyber Monday is the 29th . . . and the 30th is Giving Tuesday.
2. In movies: “Finch” with Tom Hanks hits Apple TV this Friday . . . “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” with Paul Rudd arrives November 19th . . . “South Park: Post Covid” hits Paramount-Plus on the 25th . . . and Peter Jackson’s big “Beatles: Get Back” documentary premieres the same day on Disney-Plus.
3. Most of the big fall TV shows are already back, but also: The new “Judge Judy” spinoff “Judy Justice” premieres today . . . “Big Mouth” returns to Netflix on Friday . . . “Dexter: New Blood” hits Showtime this Sunday . . . “Riverdale” returns on the 16th . . . “Tiger King 2” hits Netflix on the 17th . . . and the new Marvel series “Hawkeye” arrives on Disney-Plus November 24th.
4. If you’re into awards shows: The CMA Awards are November 10th . . . the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs November 20th . . . the American Music Awards are the 21st . . . and the Grammy nominees come out on the 23rd.
5. And finally, the holidays! The big ones are Veterans Day on the 11th and Thanksgiving on the 25th. But here are a few more: This Wednesday is National Sandwich Day . . . Thursday is Diwali . . . Saturday is National Nachos Day . . . the 13th is World Kindness Day . . . and the 23rd is National Espresso Day.