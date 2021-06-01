Things to look forward to in June!

Here are a few things to look forward to this month . . .
1. In sports: The NBA and NHL playoffs continue this month, with both finals starting in July. Golf’s 121st U.S. Open starts June 17th at Torrey Pines. The Tour de France kicks off on June 26th. And the first Wimbledon in two years starts June 28th.
2. On TV: “America’s Got Talent” returns tonight . . . “The Bachelorette” comes back on June 7th . . . the new “Loki” series hits Disney+ on June 9th . . . ABC’s new “Celebrity Dating Game” premieres June 14th . . . and “Holey Moley” returns for season three on June 17th.
3. In movies: “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” hits theaters June 16th. The new Pixar movie “Luca” lands June 18th. Kevin Hart’s new movie “Fatherhood” hits Netflix June 18th. And the NINTH Fast-and-Furious movie “F9: The Fast Saga” comes out June 25th.
4. And finally, the holidays: The big ones are Father’s Day and the first OFFICIAL day of summer, which both fall on June 20th this year. And Juneteenth is on June 19th. Here are a few lesser-known holidays to look out for . . .
National Cheese Day and National Donut Day are both this Friday . . . National Best Friends Day is June 8th . . . June 14th is Flag Day AND National Bourbon Day . . . National Fudge Day is the 16th . . . National Martini Day is June 19th . . . National Selfie Day is on the 21st . . . and Take Your Dog to Work Day is Friday, June 25th.