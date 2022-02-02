      Weather Alert

Things to Look Forward to in February

Feb 1, 2022 @ 6:05pm
Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Cookies with red, white, and pink icing and messages of love.

Here are a few things to look forward to in February . . .

 

 

1.  In sports:  Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is next Sunday, February 13th . . . the Daytona 500 is February 20th . . . and The Winter Olympics get started tomorrow.  The opening ceremony isn’t until Friday, but there are a few events happening before that.

 

 

2.  Other stuff on TV:  “South Park” returns for its 25th season tomorrow night . . . the new “Pam & Tommy” miniseries hits Hulu tomorrow . . . NBC’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” DRAMA reboot called “Bel-Air” premieres on the 13th . . . “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is back on the 18th . . . and the original “Law & Order” returns for season 21 on February 24th, 12 YEARS after season 20 aired.

 

 

3.  In movies:  “Jackass Forever” opens this week . . . “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez hits theaters and Peacock on the 11th . . . the new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” hits Netflix on the 18th . . .  and this year’s Oscar nominees will be announced a week from today on February 8th.  The ceremony is March 27th.

 

 

4.  And finally, the holidays:  The big ones are Valentine’s Day on the 14th . . . Presidents’ Day on the 21st . . . and the entire month of February is Black History Month.  Here are a few other holidays to look forward to . . .

 

 

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day . . . Pizza Day is the 9th . . . National Guitar Day is the 11th . . . Drink Wine Day is the 18th . . . and the 22nd is National Margarita Day.

