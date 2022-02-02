Here are a few things to look forward to in February . . .
1. In sports: Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is next Sunday, February 13th . . . the Daytona 500 is February 20th . . . and The Winter Olympics get started tomorrow. The opening ceremony isn’t until Friday, but there are a few events happening before that.
2. Other stuff on TV: “South Park” returns for its 25th season tomorrow night . . . the new “Pam & Tommy” miniseries hits Hulu tomorrow . . . NBC’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” DRAMA reboot called “Bel-Air” premieres on the 13th . . . “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is back on the 18th . . . and the original “Law & Order” returns for season 21 on February 24th, 12 YEARS after season 20 aired.
3. In movies: “Jackass Forever” opens this week . . . “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez hits theaters and Peacock on the 11th . . . the new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” hits Netflix on the 18th . . . and this year’s Oscar nominees will be announced a week from today on February 8th. The ceremony is March 27th.
4. And finally, the holidays: The big ones are Valentine’s Day on the 14th . . . Presidents’ Day on the 21st . . . and the entire month of February is Black History Month. Here are a few other holidays to look forward to . . .
Tomorrow is Groundhog Day . . . Pizza Day is the 9th . . . National Guitar Day is the 11th . . . Drink Wine Day is the 18th . . . and the 22nd is National Margarita Day.