Here are a few things to look forward to in December . . .
1. In sports: There’s lots of NFL action this month, and college football’s bowl games start on the 17th. Also, the MLS Cup final is December 11th.
2. A TON of big movies are on the way: Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball both land on the 10th. And so does Adam McKay’s killer-comet comedy “Don’t Look Up”. It has a huge ensemble cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.
Then later this month: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on the 17th . . . and a fourth Matrix movie called “Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max on the 22nd.
3. On TV: Lots of holiday specials, starting with the Rockefeller tree-lighting tonight. Also tonight, “It’s Always Sunny” returns for a 15th season . . . “Annie Live!” airs tomorrow on NBC . . . the new “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That” hits HBO Max next Thursday . . . a new “MacGruber” series hits Peacock on the 16th . . . and Jim Gaffigan’s newest stand-up special hits Netflix on the 21st.
4. And finally, the holidays: Christmas is the big one, but not the only one. Hanukkah has already started, and ends next Monday . . . National Cookie Day is this Saturday . . . National Ice Cream Day is the 13th . . . Ugly Sweater Day is the 17th . . . the first day of winter is December 21st . . . Festivus is the 23rd . . . Kwanzaa starts on the 26th . . . and December 31st is New Year’s Eve, when we finally say goodbye to 2021.