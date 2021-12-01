      Weather Alert

Things To Look Forward To In December!

Dec 1, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Here are a few things to look forward to in December . . .

 

 

1.  In sports:  There’s lots of NFL action this month, and college football’s bowl games start on the 17th.  Also, the MLS Cup final is December 11th.

 

 

2.  A TON of big movies are on the way:  Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball both land on the 10th.  And so does Adam McKay’s killer-comet comedy “Don’t Look Up”.  It has a huge ensemble cast, including Leonardo DiCaprioJennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.

 

Then later this month:  “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on the 17th . . . and a fourth Matrix movie called “Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max on the 22nd.

 

 

3.  On TV:  Lots of holiday specials, starting with the Rockefeller tree-lighting tonight.  Also tonight, “It’s Always Sunny” returns for a 15th season . . . “Annie Live!” airs tomorrow on NBC . . . the new “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That” hits HBO Max next Thursday . . . a new “MacGruber” series hits Peacock on the 16th . . . and Jim Gaffigan’s newest stand-up special hits Netflix on the 21st.

 

 

4.  And finally, the holidays:  Christmas is the big one, but not the only one.  Hanukkah has already started, and ends next Monday . . . National Cookie Day is this Saturday . . . National Ice Cream Day is the 13th . . . Ugly Sweater Day is the 17th . . . the first day of winter is December 21st . . . Festivus is the 23rd . . . Kwanzaa starts on the 26th . . . and December 31st is New Year’s Eve, when we finally say goodbye to 2021.

