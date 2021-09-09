Things People Did as Kids That They Later Realized Were Dangerous!

It’s normal to feel hyper-protective of kids, but think back on all the crazy stuff YOU did, and you made it through okay. Well, mostly.
Buzzfeed has a list of things people say they did as kids, and then later, as adults, realized were really dangerous. The highlights include . . .
Catching and playing with spiders . . . shooting fireworks at friends . . . destroying stuff in old buildings with asbestos . . . goofing around with lawn darts (which it’s STILL hard to believe existed in the first place) . . .
Jumping off the roofs and lofts of sheds and barns . . . putting a car in neutral while in a parking lot . . . messing around on streets or roads at night . . .
Climbing more than 12 feet up a tree . . . fooling around on staircases . . . walking out on a frozen pool or pond . . . and sticking things in electrical outlets.