      Weather Alert

Things People Did as Kids That They Later Realized Were Dangerous!

Sep 9, 2021 @ 4:05pm

It’s normal to feel hyper-protective of kids, but think back on all the crazy stuff YOU did, and you made it through okay.  Well, mostly.

 

 

Buzzfeed has a list of things people say they did as kids, and then later, as adults, realized were really dangerous.  The highlights include . . .

 

 

Catching and playing with spiders . . . shooting fireworks at friends . . . destroying stuff in old buildings with asbestos . . . goofing around with lawn darts (which it’s STILL hard to believe existed in the first place) . . .

 

 

Jumping off the roofs and lofts of sheds and barns . . . putting a car in neutral while in a parking lot . . . messing around on streets or roads at night . . .

 

 

Climbing more than 12 feet up a tree . . . fooling around on staircases . . . walking out on a frozen pool or pond . . . and sticking things in electrical outlets.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What's the Ideal Length of a Helpful Nap? And When?
Working from Home Has Made Us Like Our Coworkers More. Here's WHY.
Win Tickets to see Brad Paisley!
Joliet Institution Closes Its Doors For Good
Weird things people caught their roommates doing!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On