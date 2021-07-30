THINGS EVERY NEW MOM CRAVES!

Pregnancy cravings can be pretty impossible to ignore even if they happen to be a bit on the wacky side, but would you believe that they don’t actually stop once the baby is born? According to research new moms experience cravings too. A survey was given to 1,000 moms to see what sorts of things they crave most now that they have a new baby in the house. The number one craving is a good night’s sleep. Other popular “cravings” include taking a bubble bath, the first glass of wine after giving birth, fitting back into pre-pregnancy jeans, a week off, and a live-in nanny. In an informal online survey, some new moms say they also crave:
• Reading a book from cover-to-cover
• A maid
• Long, hot showers — preferably once a day
• Time to use the bathroom